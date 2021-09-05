Raymond James Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, September 21st (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) shares are set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average is $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $143.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

