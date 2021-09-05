Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Hits $8.98 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and $252,615.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00065990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00153434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00224836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.73 or 0.07605015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,703.72 or 0.99932656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.14 or 0.00970531 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

