ReapChain Achieves Market Cap of $7.19 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $344,615.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00124091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.15 or 0.00811598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047296 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

