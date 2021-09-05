Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,223.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $15,223.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00004118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.30 or 0.00618257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001452 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.50 or 0.01238266 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

