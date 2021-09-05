ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $94.48 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $94.48 million and approximately $96,185.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,886.20 or 0.99986231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.00975091 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.00501102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.00340676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00075721 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005525 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.