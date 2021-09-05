Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.18. Redfin reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $51.41 on Friday. Redfin has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,870 shares of company stock worth $8,779,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Redfin by 298.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Redfin by 874.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 617,304 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

