RedFOX Labs Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $97.87 million and $1.10 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.00340858 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00162902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00212083 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.