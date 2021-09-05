RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDHL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st.
RDHL stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
