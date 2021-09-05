RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDHL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st.

RDHL stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 297.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

