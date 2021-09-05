Reef (REEF) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $104.70 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Reef has a market capitalization of $383.32 million and $104.70 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00272506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.81 or 0.00829738 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,628,078,968 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.