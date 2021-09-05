Refinable (FINE) One Day Volume Tops $1.00 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Refinable has a total market cap of $18.03 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refinable has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00157339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00216570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.19 or 0.07707826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,651.79 or 0.99750423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.00970129 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

