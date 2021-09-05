Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $91.34. 184,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,343. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.