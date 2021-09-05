Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 140,448 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 655,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,313,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,711,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

