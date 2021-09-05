Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 63,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $308.66. The stock had a trading volume of 654,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $309.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

