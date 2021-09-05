Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,123 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

