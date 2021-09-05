Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.99 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.43. 11,073,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

