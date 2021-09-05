Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 311.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,451 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 2,922,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.