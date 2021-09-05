Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,490,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

