Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,271. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88.

