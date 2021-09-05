Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $6.14 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. 4,059,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

