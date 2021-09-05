Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $8.14 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,000. Emerson Electric makes up 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.38. 2,008,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

