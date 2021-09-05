Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $8.77 Million in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.92. 101,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.62. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $79.31.

