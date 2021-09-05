Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 106,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,960. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.

