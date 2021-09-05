Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $8.74 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.42% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.41. 4,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,419. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

