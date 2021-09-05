Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $9.54 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 743,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

