Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,233,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,366,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock remained flat at $$104.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 599,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,991. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $104.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15.

