Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 134,691 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. 480,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

