Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 287,890 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 287,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,750,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 2.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.84. 856,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,095. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.