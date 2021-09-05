Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $14.44 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,048 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56.

