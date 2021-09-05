Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $7.69 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 208,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.87% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 195.9% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 14.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $504,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. 68,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $37.61.

