Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,579,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,624,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

