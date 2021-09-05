Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $3,381,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RGA opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

