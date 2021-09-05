Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,242,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,659,000.

IPO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. 91,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,819. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36.

