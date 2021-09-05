Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.58 ($46.57).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.57 ($0.67) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €30.11 ($35.42). 979,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.90.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

