Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $200.82 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,149,622 coins and its circulating supply is 157,148,657 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

