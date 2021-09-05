renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.31

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $952,198.35 and $270,324.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00161635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00226600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.66 or 0.07851606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.21 or 0.99657211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00987069 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.