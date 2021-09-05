REPO Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $81,022.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00156223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00236052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.99 or 0.07890910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.28 or 0.99861437 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00988127 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

