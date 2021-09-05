Revain Price Hits $0.0327 on Top Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 101.8% against the US dollar. One Revain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $3.71 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00121977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.00844950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.