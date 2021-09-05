Reviewing Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eneti alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eneti and SEACOR Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.92%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74% SEACOR Marine -1.30% -21.48% -9.24%

Volatility & Risk

Eneti has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eneti and SEACOR Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.23 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.98 SEACOR Marine $141.84 million 0.74 -$78.92 million N/A N/A

SEACOR Marine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eneti.

Summary

Eneti beats SEACOR Marine on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter and Bareboat Charters. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.