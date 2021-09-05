Reviewing Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -13.07% -2.23% Krystal Biotech N/A -14.46% -13.83%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.47%. Given Krystal Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 615.50 -$1.31 million N/A N/A Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -34.25

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.