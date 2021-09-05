Reviewing J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J. Alexander’s and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s $183.37 million 1.15 -$22.47 million N/A N/A BurgerFi International $34.28 million 5.34 $5.96 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J. Alexander’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of J. Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of J. Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for J. Alexander’s and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

J. Alexander’s has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares J. Alexander’s and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s 3.48% 6.53% 3.02% BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58%

Summary

J. Alexander’s beats BurgerFi International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts. It manages and controls J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill. The company was founded on August 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

