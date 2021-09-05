Reviewing Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) & Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Markforged alerts:

This table compares Markforged and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Immersion 49.91% 21.69% 15.73%

50.6% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Immersion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markforged and Immersion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Immersion $30.46 million 8.27 $5.40 million $0.23 33.30

Immersion has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Markforged and Immersion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 Immersion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.29%. Immersion has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.82%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than Markforged.

Summary

Immersion beats Markforged on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.