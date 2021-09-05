REVV Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.93 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. REVV has a market cap of $63.93 million and $3.44 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.81 or 0.00829738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047736 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

