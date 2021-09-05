Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 42,230 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of CenterPoint Energy worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 302,251 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,219,000 after acquiring an additional 629,149 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

