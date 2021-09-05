Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 116.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265,652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Genpact worth $22,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 705,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 216,362 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Genpact by 396.6% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after purchasing an additional 131,501 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

