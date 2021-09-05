Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,061 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 221,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 229,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE REXR opened at $63.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 97.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.