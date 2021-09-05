Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of ITT worth $21,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 19.9% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

