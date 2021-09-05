Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Royal Gold worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $134.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

