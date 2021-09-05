Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Crocs worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.11.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

