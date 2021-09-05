Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Lincoln Electric worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $136.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $143.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

