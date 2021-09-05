Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.62 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,094 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Macy’s worth $19,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

